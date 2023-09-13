One more rain chance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front moves across the region this evening with a passing shower and thunder risk.

If your neighborhood doesn’t receive any rainfall, you will have any additional rain chances until later next week.

A lot less humid with seasonable temperatures through the weekend and the start of next week.

With cooler overnights, expect ragweed pollen to be on the increase.

Wednesday afternoon: Sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm chance through this evening. Still a little humid with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday overnight: Partly cloudy, drying with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Sunshiny, a lot less muggy and comfortable. North breezes. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A very isolated rain risk. Most areas will stay dry. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

