One more rain chance this week

Much drier and a little cooler soon
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few leftover spotty showers Wednesday through Wednesday evening. Not a washout. It’ll still be humid.

A lot less humid and cooler late week and to start the weekend.

Overall, expect an average mid-September weather pattern outlook.

Tuesday overnight: Lingering shower. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, patchy fog, lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, mild and humid with a passing shower/thunder risk. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the cooler 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, blue sky, a lot less humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s and some upper 40s. Ragweed pollen will be on the increase with the cooler overnights. Areas of fog along the rivers by dawn.

Saturday through next Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds, dry and seasonable. High in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

