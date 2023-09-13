Advertise With Us
Monticello seeks feedback on expansion of visitor center

Monticello, the former estate of Thomas Jefferson, in Albemarle County.
(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello is looking for public feedback on an expansion of the estate’s visitor center.

The proposal includes a new exhibit pavilion, a larger cafe and retail area, an outdoor classroom, and additional parking. The expansion, which would increase Monticello’s size by 13,700 feet, would need to be approved by the county.

Those interested in leaving comments are encouraged to reach out to the project’s lead reviewer at mreitelbach@albermarle.org by October 6.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

