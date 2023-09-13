Louisa students take part in community service day

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Elected leaders in Louisa County faced questions on Wednesday from members of the public not quite old enough to cast a ballot.

Green Springs supervisor Rachel Jones joined county administrator Christian Goodwin to explain to elementary-aged kids how local government works.

It was part of an effort by Louisa County Schools to connect students from all grade levels with the broader community. Children and teens were stationed at different locations for a variety of outreach programs.

“It’s all about making our community better and how we can learn how to be a better citizen in our community to help do just that,” said Superintendent Doug Straley.

The day concluded with the planting of American flags and chalking around the county administrative building.

“We have a special community here and Louisa and certainly coming together on days like this, to help continue that tradition, is so important,” said Straley.

