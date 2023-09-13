Isolated Shower/Storm Chance Tonight

Advertise With Us
By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Into the evening, expecting an isolated risk for showers and storms. Otherwise, a mostly dry and partly cloudy night. Into the next few days, high pressure will keep conditions pleasant. Expect less humidity and more seasonable temperatures. Outside of a cold front bringing a low chance for showers, expect drier weather through next week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Evening storm chance. Lows in the mid 50′s low 60′s.

Thursday: Sunny and less humid. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Sunny and nice. Highs around 80. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Mild and dry. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a low chance for showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s.

Wednesday: Mild and pleasant. Highs around 80.

