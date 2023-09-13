C’ville Market draws UVA students, staff, faculty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first C’ville Market for the fall semester took place on Wednesday, giving University of Virginia students, staff, and faculty a chance to buy some of their favorite locally-sourced products.

The offerings ranged from fresh produce to chocolate.

“I talked to somebody over there and he says, ‘oh, did you bring the Freddie’s?,’” said David Shalloway of C-ville Candy Company. “So, people remember us.”

“We bring our products from our farm which is on the Morven Estate just 12 miles from grounds,” said Fiona Flynn of Morven Kitchen Garden. “Me and the assistants and my students to grow all this produce, fruits, and vegetables, a diverse array of things and then we bring them here to sell them.”

Allie Berry with UVA Dine said the monthly event is an opportunity to connect the university community with local businesses.

“I hope that they take away from this that they know a little bit more about what’s being produced in Charlottesville and in Virginia as a whole,” said Berry.

Since the event is hosted by UVA Dine, students can use their meal plan to make purchases.

“Everybody has busy lives and it can be difficult to get fresh local produce,” said Flynn.

“Especially for first-year students who don’t have cars, don’t really have access to grocery stores, don’t know what’s happening in Charlottesville,” said Owen Himmel.

Local businesses interested in joining the C’ville Market on future dates can contact UVA Dine.

