Candi Royer pleads guilty to murder in death of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Candi Royer (pictured left) pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Khaleesi...
Candi Royer (pictured left) pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Khaleesi Cuthriell (pictured right).(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Candi Royer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Khaleesi Cuthriell in Augusta County Circuit Court on Wednesday, court records show.

The development comes two weeks after a jury convicted Travis Ryan Brown of two murder counts and child abuse following a three-day trial. His sentencing is set for February 2024.

Royer reportedly had custody of Cuthriell when police believe the three-year-old died in January 2021 and was Brown’s girlfriend at the time. She was set to go on trial in October.

Royer pleaded nolle prosequi to other charges she faced in Cuthriell’s death.

