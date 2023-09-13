Attempt to oust Lake Monticello HOA leader falls short

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A recall attempt against a member of the Lake Monticello Owners’ Association failed to collect enough support from community residents to oust him.

Don Polonis narrowly survived the effort to remove him from the board, which fell short 143 of the 2,256 votes needed. He had drawn the ire of some in the community over social media posts viewed as homophobic.

“My heart is broken because evil prevails,” said Lake Monticello resident Jennifer Richardson. She had been involved in the campaign to oust Polonis after witnessing his online activity. “I said, ‘this is not appropriate, this cannot stand. He needs to be removed.’ So since then, I’ve organized with my neighbors and we’ve been working all summer.”

The Lake Monticello Owners’ Association Board censured Polonis for violating its social media policies, stating it was not the first time he had received a warning.

“On several occasions during the past year, Director Polonis has posted inappropriate and inaccurate information on social media,” said member Gary Sellick.

Of the 2,404 total votes received, 291 — or 12% — voted to allow Polonis to remain seated.

“I learned I live amongst many people who refuse to stand idly by while their fellow neighbors are subjected to public hate speech at the hands of an elected official who represents the Lake,” said Richardson. “We have really ignited a flame within the community of people who want to participate in this process, who wants to protect our homeowners association and the reputation of the Lake.”

