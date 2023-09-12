UVA team researches potential benefits of AI in special education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A research team at the University of Virginia has been tasked with identifying the benefits of artificial intelligence in the classroom. The group received $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Special Education Programs to complete the work.

AI is capable of helping students with special needs through the generation of images and clear language, according to Associate Professor Michael Kennedy. He adds it can also help teachers create more specific lesson plans.

Kennedy is urging schools to explore the possibilities of AI.

“Support researchers around the country who have ideas that will help support students with disabilities and their learning or behavioral needs, and then support teacher implementation of technology,” Kennedy said.

In addition to assisting with special education, Kennedy said AI can help students who are not as familiar with the English language as their peers with text-based translations.

