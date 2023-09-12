Advertise With Us
Restaurant donates proceeds to Morocco earthquake relief

By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Al Basha in Dairy Market donated 100% of its proceeds from Monday and Tuesday to help those recovering from the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

The goal was to raise enough money to fix a few destroyed homes.

“There’s a lot of people [who have] been sleeping for days on the street,” said Al Basha owner Omar Al Basha.

He plans to continue to donate a portion of the restaurant’s proceeds until its goal is met.

