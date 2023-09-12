Report: Charlottesville among top 10 student housing markets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville ranked among the top ten performing housing markets for college students in the nation in a new report from the property data firm Trepp.

The rankings factor in outstanding loans, occupancy rates and growth in net cash flow. The Charlottesville market, home to the University of Virginia, grew more than 5% with an occupancy rate of 98%, according to the report.

“Charlottesville [has] seen just steady increased enrollment over the past decade and really just performing extremely well when it comes to occupancy, debt coverage and cash flow growth,” said Stpehen Bushbom with Trepp.

Below are the list of the Top 10 Performing Student Housing Markets from the report:

1. Madison, Wisconsin

2. Boston-Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire

3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

5. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California

6. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

7. Columbus, Ohio

8. Charlottesville, Virginia

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

10. State College, Pennsylvania

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.