Report: Charlottesville among top 10 student housing markets

UVA Rotunda
UVA Rotunda
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville ranked among the top ten performing housing markets for college students in the nation in a new report from the property data firm Trepp.

The rankings factor in outstanding loans, occupancy rates and growth in net cash flow. The Charlottesville market, home to the University of Virginia, grew more than 5% with an occupancy rate of 98%, according to the report.

“Charlottesville [has] seen just steady increased enrollment over the past decade and really just performing extremely well when it comes to occupancy, debt coverage and cash flow growth,” said Stpehen Bushbom with Trepp.

Below are the list of the Top 10 Performing Student Housing Markets from the report:

1. Madison, Wisconsin

2. Boston-Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire

3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

5. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California

6. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

7. Columbus, Ohio

8. Charlottesville, Virginia

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

10. State College, Pennsylvania

