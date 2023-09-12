Rain chances increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’re starting out with patchy fog this morning. We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. An approaching cold front will bring a better chance of showers and scattered storms tonight into Wednesday. Behind the front, a northwest wind will clear conditions Thursday, and deliver refreshing temperatures for the late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, & warm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Showers & scattered storms, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

