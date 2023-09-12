PVCC graduates enjoy boost in wages, report shows

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Job seekers who complete Piedmont Virginia Community College’s coursework are able to increase their wages by 80% on average, the school’s annual report found.

“It really showcases real lives and real impact in the community,” said PVCC President Jean Runyon.

“They increase their incomes jointly by $1.7 million,” said PVCC’s Network to Work Director Ridge Schuyler. “That’s $1.7 million more in our economy that they’re earning and spending and that is better for everyone.”

Schuyler said the community college aims to address one community-specific issue.

“14% of the families who live in our region do not earn enough to meet their most basic needs of food, shelter, clothing and utilities, and the costs associated with working, which is childcare and transportation,” he said.

PVCC offers degrees and training in a variety of fields, including accounting, cybersecurity and management.

“We want to help [students] really realize their value by providing them the skills that they so desperately want,” Schuyler said.

