Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Isolated severe thunderstorm risk

Improving late week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a cold front arriving tonight. It will provide a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm is possible. The greatest hazard would be damaging wind gusts.

A few showers will be leftover Wednesday through Wednesday evening.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler Radar updates.

Less humid and cooler late week and to start the weekend.

Overall, expect an average mid-September weather pattern outlook.

Tuesday night: A scattered shower and thunderstorm. Mainly during the evening. Mild and humid. Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, mild and humid with a passing shower/thunder risk. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the cooler 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, blue sky, a lot less humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s and some upper 40s. Ragweed pollen will be on the increase with the cooler overnights. Areas of fog along the rivers by dawn.

Saturday through next Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds, dry and seasonable. High in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Approaching cold front will bring changes
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
Rain chances increase
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise