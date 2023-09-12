Isolated severe thunderstorm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a cold front arriving tonight. It will provide a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm is possible. The greatest hazard would be damaging wind gusts.

A few showers will be leftover Wednesday through Wednesday evening.

Less humid and cooler late week and to start the weekend.

Overall, expect an average mid-September weather pattern outlook.

Tuesday night: A scattered shower and thunderstorm. Mainly during the evening. Mild and humid. Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, mild and humid with a passing shower/thunder risk. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the cooler 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, blue sky, a lot less humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s and some upper 40s. Ragweed pollen will be on the increase with the cooler overnights. Areas of fog along the rivers by dawn.

Saturday through next Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds, dry and seasonable. High in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

