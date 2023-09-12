Approaching cold front will bring changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures for the rest of the day. An approaching cold front will bring needed rain and scattered storms to the region starting this evening into Wednesday. Around a half inch of rain will be possible. Once the front exits, skies will clear and temperatures will cool. This pleasant pattern will stick around through the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Showers & scattered storm, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

