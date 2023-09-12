Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Approaching cold front will bring changes

Outstanding late week and weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures for the rest of the day. An approaching cold front will bring needed rain and scattered storms to the region starting this evening into Wednesday. Around a half inch of rain will be possible. Once the front exits, skies will clear and temperatures will cool. This pleasant pattern will stick around through the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Showers & scattered storm, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Rain chances increase
Tracking Lee
Couple more rain and storm chances ahead
Tracking hurricane Lee
Next cold front arriving soon
Tracking weather pattern change
Couple more rain and thunder chances