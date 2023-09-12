Advertise With Us
Albemarle schools target racial disparity in test scores

By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds-of-thousands of dollars are being invested into addressing a racial disparity found in school test scores in Albemarle County.

“We believe that all children can learn and if we provide them with the resources and the foundation that they need, they’ll be successful,” said Assistant Superintendent Chandra Hayes.

Below are the pass rates for students enrolled in Albemarle County Schools for the 2022-23 school year, according to the Virginia Department of Education:

SubjectWhite (not of Hispanic origin)AsianBlack (not of Hispanic origin)Hispanic
Reading86%81%48%50%
Writing83%84%37%50%
History/Social Science82%88%42%51%
Mathematics80%83%42%48%
Science81%81%35%39%

Part of the solution, according to Hayes, is getting parents more involved in their child’s education. To accomplish this, each school in the district will host four community engagement meetings per year.

“What we’re looking for is that partnership for them to say, ‘here’s what we’re noticing in the home,’” she said. “Then we can say, ‘here’s what we’re doing in school.’”

$600,000 will be spent on more tailored initiatives.

“Whether that is around more professional development, around the programs that we have, or looking at human resources, in terms of data coaches, and people to connect with our students to help close those gaps,” said Hayes.

The district will host two Zoom meetings in October for community input.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

