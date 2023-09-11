Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Students express gratitude to firefighters on 9/11 anniversary

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A somber anniversary doubled as an opportunity for a lesson on gratitude for elementary students in Louisa County on Monday.

The children presented firefighters with handwritten cards to show their appreciation for their service.

“[To] say thank you for all you’ve done and sacrificing your life for us,” said Cohen, a fourth grade student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

While these kids did not witness the events of September 11, 2001, firsthand, the bravery showcased by first responders that morning 22 years ago still serves as a lesson on heroism and community service.

“It’s important for our students to understand who’s taking care of them out there in the community,” said Superintendent Doug Straley. “Certainly, our first responders are our individuals who look after us every single day.”

The district hopes to make the card sharing event an annual tradition.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Augusta Health File (WHSV)
New prostate cancer support group at Augusta Health
Open positions include animal placement coordinators, a veterinary assistant, a behavior...
CASPCA looks to fill several openings at shelter
Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of the technology giant Amazon, is expected to create about...
Amazon to build data centers in Louisa County
This pause foes into affect immediately and will impact salaried employees.
Future of Ix Art Park in Question Amid Financial Woes