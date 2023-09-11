Students express gratitude to firefighters on 9/11 anniversary

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A somber anniversary doubled as an opportunity for a lesson on gratitude for elementary students in Louisa County on Monday.

The children presented firefighters with handwritten cards to show their appreciation for their service.

“[To] say thank you for all you’ve done and sacrificing your life for us,” said Cohen, a fourth grade student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

While these kids did not witness the events of September 11, 2001, firsthand, the bravery showcased by first responders that morning 22 years ago still serves as a lesson on heroism and community service.

“It’s important for our students to understand who’s taking care of them out there in the community,” said Superintendent Doug Straley. “Certainly, our first responders are our individuals who look after us every single day.”

The district hopes to make the card sharing event an annual tradition.

