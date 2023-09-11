Soggy start, but pattern change on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overnight showers has resulted in areas of fog this morning. We’ll see partly sunny skies and near seasonal temperatures today. A stalled boundary may spark an isolated shower or storm later. We are tracing a cold front to our west. There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms later Tuesday into Wednesday. The late week and weekend look outstanding. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, partly sunny, isolated shower or storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog, isolated shower/storm, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Parlt sunny, late showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.