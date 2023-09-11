Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Soggy start, but pattern change on the way

Relief from high humidity in sight
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overnight showers has resulted in areas of fog this morning. We’ll see partly sunny skies and near seasonal temperatures today. A stalled boundary may spark an isolated shower or storm later. We are tracing a cold front to our west. There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms later Tuesday into Wednesday. The late week and weekend look outstanding. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, partly sunny, isolated shower or storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog, isolated shower/storm, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Parlt sunny, late showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Tracking additional rain chances
Isolated flood risk over drought areas
Slow moving downpours
Localized flood risk
Vivid lightning
Isolated severe weather risk
App graphic generic
Finally, a Break in the Heat - but More Rain on the Way