Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

On Monday, September 11, around 10:45 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill.

No one was injured. However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble paint.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with the clean-up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they will be closed for at least the next four hours to clean up.

The truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

