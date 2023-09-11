Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

One person drowns at Smith Mountain Lake

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - One person drowned at Smith Mountain Lake Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around noon to the Crazy Horse Marina area, saying the victim is an adult who appears to have been swimming or near a dock, with no boat involved.

The investigation is in its early stages, with no further information yet confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Kenneth Rowley, 35, is charged with second-degree murder. (Courtesy: LCSO)
Louisa County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect...
Virginia governor pardons man whose arrest at a school board meeting galvanized conservatives
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses