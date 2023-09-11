Advertise With Us
New prostate cancer support group at Augusta Health

Augusta Health File (WHSV)
Augusta Health File (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new support group at Augusta Health Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders aims to help men talk about their journey with prostate cancer.

The idea came from Brad Gray, who recently finished his radiation treatments. After realizing there was not a place readily available for him to talk about his experience with others facing the same health battle, he said it was important for him to create such a space.

“Showing that you’re not alone,” Gray said, adding he wanted to spread awareness of the importance of regular checkups.

The group meets twice a month. Those interested in attending can reach out to Angie Shy at 540-332-5672 or ashy@augustahealth.com.

