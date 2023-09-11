More needed rain on the way

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be near normal, and a isolated shower or storm is possible. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Tuesday starts dry, however, by the evening, our chances for scattered showers and a storm will increase. Behind the front, expect some of the best weather we’ve seen in a while. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated shower or storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Areas of fog, isolated shower or storm, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, late showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

