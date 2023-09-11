Gordonsville man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Gordonsville is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another man on Sunday, according to authorities.

Kenneth Justino Rowley, 35, was arrested Monday, September 11, court records show.

Deputies responded to Route 33 about two miles north of Trevilians September 10 shortly before 4:00 p.m. for a report of a shooting, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said. While enroute, they were told a victim was breathing but not awake or talking.

Once on scene, deputies found 33-year-old Michael Wayne Harris, of Louisa County, unconscious with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Harris was taken to the scene in search of medical attention and the shooting happened a couple miles north at a home on Route 33 near Shellhorn Road and Rowley pulled the trigger.

Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

