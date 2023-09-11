Advertise With Us
Future of Ix Art Park in Question Amid Financial Woes

This pause foes into affect immediately and will impact salaried employees.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The president of the executive board of Ix Art Park remains hopeful about the future of the space despite financial issues leading to a pause of operations.

“It’s just time now for us to take a little pause, to rethink our strategy and how we want to continue forward,” said Susan Krischel.

Launched right before the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit was hindered from its start, according to Krischel.

“We were trying to create a new organization with a new concept at a time when things in the world were very uncertain,” she said.

Part of the problem, explained Krischel, was taking on too many responsibilities, which in turn led to money problems. In a release Friday, the board cited “an unsustainable funding gap” for its decision to place park operations on hiatus.

“At times, our message got a little bit diluted by all of the things we were trying to do,” Krischel said.

Businesses which rely on the crowds Ix Art Park attracts are preparing for the potential of fewer visitors.

“No doubt there’ll be less foot traffic there,” said Scott Roth with Three Notch’d Brewing. “And I think that indirectly impacts everybody that’s a part of the park.”

Despite the pause in operations, people will still be able to visit the park. The board said the suspension will not affect the weekly farmers market, The Looking Glass, contracted events or rentals.

“Hopefully, we’ll all pull the community to the park on a regular basis,” said Roth.

Although the future of Ix is unclear, Krischel remains optimistic.

“This is an opportunity to really redefine ourselves,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

