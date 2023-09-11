Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Couple more rain and storm chances ahead

Tacking September cold front
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next week. A cold front will arrive by Tuesday evening with a shower and thunderstorm.

A lingering shower and thunderstorm Wednesday.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Becoming cooler and drier; more seasonable for mid-September late week and the weekend.

Monday night: Isolated evening shower. Partly cloudy with some fog late. Lows in the upper 50s to the mid 60s by dawn.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm and humid with a spotty shower/storm risk in the afternoon. A better chance for a shower, downpour and passing thunderstorm during the evening. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. A scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Drier and cooler under a mainly sunny sky. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Cooler nights also mean ragweed pollen will be on the rise.

Saturday, Sunday and next Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

More needed rain on the way
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
Soggy start, but pattern change on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise