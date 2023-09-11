Couple more rain and storm chances ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next week. A cold front will arrive by Tuesday evening with a shower and thunderstorm.

A lingering shower and thunderstorm Wednesday.

Becoming cooler and drier; more seasonable for mid-September late week and the weekend.

Monday night: Isolated evening shower. Partly cloudy with some fog late. Lows in the upper 50s to the mid 60s by dawn.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm and humid with a spotty shower/storm risk in the afternoon. A better chance for a shower, downpour and passing thunderstorm during the evening. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. A scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Drier and cooler under a mainly sunny sky. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Cooler nights also mean ragweed pollen will be on the rise.

Saturday, Sunday and next Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

