CASPCA looks to fill several openings at shelter

Open positions include animal placement coordinators, a veterinary assistant, a behavior manager, and more.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is hoping to fill several open positions.

Interim Executive Director Sue Friedman said the shelter is committed to changing the work environment for its employees.

“We have really put our effort into the staffing, listening to what the staff needs and wants, and also making sure that we’re creating the right work environments, the right workplace,” she said.

Open positions include animal placement coordinators, a veterinary assistant, a behavior manager, and more.

For more information on vacancies at CASPCA and to apply, you can visit the shelter’s job board.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

