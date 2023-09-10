Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on South Spotswood Trail

NBC29 File Photo
NBC29 File Photo(NBC29)
By Dryden Quigley and Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one 34 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police received a call at 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 10 to the 2100 block of South Spotswood Trail after being advised a victim was breathing, but not conscious. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found the shooting happened several miles away and the man was transported to South Spotswood Trail while seeking medical treatment.

The person who fired the gun is known to the victim and police say it is an isolated incident.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Event a part of "Football, Flags, & Foundation."
ACFR and CFD honoring lives lost on 9/11
JMU beats UVA 36-35
JMU rallies to beat UVA 36-35 in ‘UVA Strong’ Game
New Virginia law requires hospitals to have 24/7 security in emergency departments
Photo courtesy the University of Virginia
UVA hosts memorial before first home game