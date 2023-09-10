Louisa County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on South Spotswood Trail

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one 34 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police received a call at 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 10 to the 2100 block of South Spotswood Trail after being advised a victim was breathing, but not conscious. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found the shooting happened several miles away and the man was transported to South Spotswood Trail while seeking medical treatment.

The person who fired the gun is known to the victim and police say it is an isolated incident.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

