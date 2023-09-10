Localized flood risk

Advertise With Us
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some slow-moving downpours may cause isolated flooding for parts of the region.

Any downpour and thunderstorm could create high water this afternoon and evening. Watch poor drainage areas and creeks.

Otherwise, today will be less hot.

Warmer Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Isolated rain risk Monday. A higher chance for a shower and thunderstorm to form Tuesday.

Showers Wednesday along the cold front.

Drier and cooler Thursday and Friday.

Cooler overnights late week will cause ragweed pollen to increase.

Dry and seasonable to start next weekend.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid with a shower and thunderstorm around. Highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees.

Sunday night: Evening shower and thunderstorm risk. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer and humid with a scattered, mainly afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, dry and cooler with highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s and 40s.

Saturday: Sunshine and dry. More seasonable for mid-September. Highs near 80 degrees.

