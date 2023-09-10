Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

JMU rallies to beat UVA 36-35 in ‘UVA Strong’ Game

JMU beats UVA 36-35
JMU beats UVA 36-35(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia led James Madison by 11 points after three quarters but couldn’t hold on falling 36-35 on an emotional day in the ‘UVA Strong’ game at Scott Stadium. The Dukes scored two fourth quarter touchdowns after an hour-long weather delay rallying for the win.

Kaelon Black caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jordan McCloud with 55 seconds left propelling JMU to the win.

“This one hurts and it’s going to hurt for a while”, said UVA coach Tony Elliott after the game. “Got a football team in there that battled really hard for the last ten months to get to this point. They deserved to win because of the people that they are and what they’ve been through but the game of football it’s not about what you deserve, it’s about what you’ve earned and today we didn’t make enough plays and we weren’t a disciplined enough football team to win,”

This was Virginia’s first home game since November’s tragedy which took the lives of three UVA football players. There was a pre-game ceremony to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler and their families.

UVa freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea got his first collegiate start and completed 20-of-26 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

UVa coach Tony Elliott says quarterback Tony Muskett could return Friday night in Virginia’s game against Maryland but says he’ll need both quarterbacks moving forward.

Virginia rallied from a 14-0 deficit to build a 35-24 lead but couldn’t hold on for the win. Virginia drops to 0-2 on the season and tries to rebound Friday night playing at Maryland.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

New Virginia law requires hospitals to have 24/7 security in emergency departments
Photo courtesy the University of Virginia
UVA hosts memorial before first home game
Woodberry Forest Falls
Friday Night Fury 9/8, high school football highlights
Pasture Party
Annual pasture party underway in Somerset