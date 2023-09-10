Finally, a Break in the Heat - but More Rain on the Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers are tapering off as we go into the evening, but there is still a chance for a few overnight showers. More showers and possible downpours are expected Sunday. A cold front will cross the area Monday into Tuesday, and between now and Wednesday, around an inch and a half of rain is expected. Temperatures across the week will be more seasonable in the upper 70′s to mid 80′s. Conditions dry out towards the end of the week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: A chance for showers and a storm. Lows in the 60′s.

Sunday: Showers and storm. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm chance. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 70′s.

