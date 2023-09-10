ACFR and CFD honoring lives lost on 9/11

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Members of both Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department spent their morning’s on Sunday climbing, with each step representing the 110 flights climb first responders had to make when the attacks on 9/11 took place.

“It’s very important that we continue to keep their legacy and the legacy of the firemen and first responders that died that day alive,” Suzanne Herndon said.

Suzanne Herndon is a firefighter with Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

“We have a stair climb to honor the 343 heroes who lost their lives, the firemen,” Herndon said. “But not only are we honoring them, we’re honoring the first responders that also sacrificed their lives.”

Herndon says they do the climb each year to remind of the tragic events that took place on 9/11. Some of the firefighters are too young to remember it, but that doesn’t stop them from honoring the lives that were lost.

“I think it’s a great thing our department does,” Michael Gramando said. “I think it really shows we value the brotherhood across the United States of firefighters.”

ACFR’s Michael Gramando says while he was only a baby during 9/11, the events that took place left an impact on those around him.

“It’s such a monumental sacrifice what happened, you know I had family in building seven at the time,” Gramando said. “My father lost a very close friend...I think it’s a very important thing for us to remember.”

And 22 years later people are still feeling the effects.

“We still do have folks that are still suffering from cancer related to 9/11 and also mental health related issues that they’re struggling with from 9/11.”

And Herndon says the 110 flight climb can be tough, but each step symbolizes what those first responders experienced on one of the most tragic days in American history.

“When we struggle through this climb that we do every year, we struggle for those that we lost that gave the ultimate sacrifice, and that’s what keeps us going, their memory and doing them proud.”

