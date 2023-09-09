Advertise With Us
UVA hosts memorial before first home game

Photo courtesy the University of Virginia
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA had their first game back at Scott Stadium since the November 13th Tragedy. Fans who packed the stands all wore orange.

Just before kickoff, a ceremony was held on the field to remember the lives of the three players. The stadium was silent at a tribute video played, leaving many in tears.

Following the tribute video, fans turned their heads to the sky. Flags with the numbers 1, 15, and 41, were parachuted down from the sky.

Next, the university announce that all three of the players are now the newest additions to Virginia Football’s Legends Walk.

The families of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry were all brought out on the field as the guests of honors. They also had a front and center view o the newest addition to Scott Stadium, three plaques that have their numbers on them.

This dedication will be a forever reminder of their legacy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

