Isolated severe thunderstorm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a six-day heat wave, today will be less hot, still humid with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming.

Isolated severe thunderstorm is possible later this afternoon and evening. Localized damaging winds and hail will be the primary threat.

Warm and humid for the UVA and JMU football game. Temperatures in the 80s this afternoon with a chance for a shower and storm to form. Keep checking the radar on the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app.

A few showers and downpours around on Sunday.

Drier Monday and Tuesday.

Cooler later next week after another cold front.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A scattered, mainly afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm forming. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday night: An evening shower and thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Mild and humid. Lows in the 60s to 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms around. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows cooler in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler and drier. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

