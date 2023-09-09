Friday Night Fury 9/8, high school football highlights
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday:
Patrick Henry 49, Albemarle 6
Massaponax 33, Louisa County 14
Orange County 14, Goochland 0 posptoned in 3rd quarter. Game will resume on Monday.
Fluvanna County 38, Chancellor 33 FINAL.... game ended at midnight
Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27
William Monroe 21, Luray 19
Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 13
Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6
Rustburg 53, Stuarts Draft 13
Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13
Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 13
Central-Woodstock 14, Staunton 6
