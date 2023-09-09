Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury 9/8, high school football highlights

Woodberry Forest Falls
Woodberry Forest Falls(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday:

Patrick Henry 49, Albemarle 6

Massaponax 33, Louisa County 14

Orange County 14, Goochland 0 posptoned in 3rd quarter. Game will resume on Monday.

Fluvanna County 38, Chancellor 33 FINAL.... game ended at midnight

Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27

William Monroe 21, Luray 19

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 13

Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6

Rustburg 53, Stuarts Draft 13

Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13

Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 13

Central-Woodstock 14, Staunton 6

