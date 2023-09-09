Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles(Lawrence Towles)
By Kaitlyn Dillon and Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Rock Festival has canceled the remainder of Saturday and Sunday’s programming amidst severe weather. The venue had experienced severe weather damage during the Thursday night show.

Organizers posted the announcement on Facebook, citing safety concerns for canceling the remainder of the festival. Information about refunds will be going out early this week.

“We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness,” the post stated. “Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus is now on supporting those of you still on-site.”

The post also mentioned there will be more information released over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

NBC29 File Photo
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on South Spotswood Trail
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated,” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Event a part of "Football, Flags, & Foundation."
ACFR and CFD honoring lives lost on 9/11
JMU beats UVA 36-35
JMU rallies to beat UVA 36-35 in ‘UVA Strong’ Game
New Virginia law requires hospitals to have 24/7 security in emergency departments