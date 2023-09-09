Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Rock Festival has canceled the remainder of Saturday and Sunday’s programming amidst severe weather. The venue had experienced severe weather damage during the Thursday night show.

Organizers posted the announcement on Facebook, citing safety concerns for canceling the remainder of the festival. Information about refunds will be going out early this week.

“We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness,” the post stated. “Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus is now on supporting those of you still on-site.”

The post also mentioned there will be more information released over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.