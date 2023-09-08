Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 11th St. Garage investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged a woman from Lebanon, Virginia, in connection with an investigation at the 11th Street Garage in Charlottesville.

The UVA Police Department says it was called out to the garage around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, September 7. Officers at the scene say they found a man laying on the ground with what appeared to be a medical personnel administering life-saving procedures.

Investigators believe the man, Brian Patrick Kiser of Lebanon, was stabbed in the torso.

Tabitha Lynn Head was taken into custody and is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Police believe she and Kiser knew one another and had traveled to the UVA Medical Center together earlier in the day.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact UVA Police at 434-924-7166.

