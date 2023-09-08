Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 11th St. Garage investigation

UVA Police Department (FILE)
UVA Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged a woman from Lebanon, Virginia, in connection with an investigation at the 11th Street Garage in Charlottesville.

The UVA Police Department says it was called out to the garage around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, September 7. Officers at the scene say they found a man laying on the ground with what appeared to be a medical personnel administering life-saving procedures.

Investigators believe the man, Brian Patrick Kiser of Lebanon, was stabbed in the torso.

Tabitha Lynn Head was taken into custody and is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Police believe she and Kiser knew one another and had traveled to the UVA Medical Center together earlier in the day.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact UVA Police at 434-924-7166.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

(STOCK)
Grant funds aim to bring businesses to Stanardsville
The outside of Scott Stadium (FILE)
Scott Stadium going cashless
(STOCK)
Albemarle aiming to achieve universal broadband access by 2025
Governor Genn Youngkin announcing his new initiative to combat learning loss and chronic...
Youngkin reveals plan to combat learning loss and chronic absenteeism