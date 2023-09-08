Advertise With Us
Tree-planting ceremony being held for fallen UVA players

Live stream provided by UVA
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tree is being planted in memory of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry, the three student-athletes lost in last year’s tragedy on UVA Grounds.

The university is hosting the memorial service on Culbreth Road, between Ruffin Hall and the Drama Education Building. Watch a live stream of the event below:

The Cavaliers will also be honoring the three men during its UVA Strong game against James Madison University Saturday, Sept. 9. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to the game.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

