Tree-planting ceremony being held for fallen UVA players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tree is being planted in memory of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry, the three student-athletes lost in last year’s tragedy on UVA Grounds.

The university is hosting the memorial service on Culbreth Road, between Ruffin Hall and the Drama Education Building. Watch a live stream of the event below:

The Cavaliers will also be honoring the three men during its UVA Strong game against James Madison University Saturday, Sept. 9. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to the game.

