Staunton asking people to voluntarily reduce water usage

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is asking people to voluntarily reduce water usage.

The city announced Friday, September 8, that the water level at the Staunton Dam has dropped.

“The continued drought conditions in the area have impacted the water level at the dam and until the water levels return to normal, the city asks that all citizens voluntarily reduce their water use,” Public Works Director Jeff Johnston said in Friday’s announcement. “No single person or family can save enough to impact the entire system, but if all users are mindful and do what they can to conserve water, everyone benefits.”

As a result, people are asked to take shorter showers, only water your lawn if needed, and check toilets for leaks.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.