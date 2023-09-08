Sheriff’s office says 1 person injured in connection with Stanardsville shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office believes a shooting in the Stanardsville area Wednesday, Sept. 6, was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

GCSO announced Friday, Sept. 8, that one person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with that incident.

“The Sheriff’s Office has investigated the shooting and upon conferring with the Greene County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office the case will be presented to a grand jury for determination on charges. Until that time names will not be released,” GCSO said in its announcement Friday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.