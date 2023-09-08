September Heat Backing Down. Hit and Miss Storms Friday. Isolated Severe Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - September Heat is backing down and better chances for some showers and storms as we move into and through the weekend. A slow moving Summer cold front will move into the Mid-Atlantic region and stall out. Few hit and miss storms Friday afternoon and evening, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated severe risk with storms, with the main threats damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail.

This weekend, temperatures will remain in the 80s, with more numerous showers and storms expected to develop. Currently, Sunday is trending wetter. Any rain is welcomed, as we are very dry, and much of the region is either classified as moderate to severe drought conditions. Daily chances for rain will carry into the start of next week.

Tonight: Partly to variably cloudy, Stray storm early. Muggy. Lows 65-70.

Friday: Partly sunny, humid, not as hot. Scattered storms by PM. Isolated severe risk. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, still humid with some scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, humid. Showers, storm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mainly AM showers. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, few showers. Highs low 80s. lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs near 80. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers. Highs upper 70s.

