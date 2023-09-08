Advertise With Us
Scott Stadium going cashless

The outside of Scott Stadium (FILE)
The outside of Scott Stadium (FILE)(wvir)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re headed to the UVA game at Scott Stadium Saturday, September 9, then this is for you.

To further improve efficiency and wait time concerns, concession stands, and Cavalier team shops will be cashless.

The university says certain vendors around the stadium will accept both card & cash, but most are transitioning to cashless.

“This year at Scotts Stadium, concessions are going to be cashless. There will be some satellite spots around with smaller stands that will have both options, but when you go to the big concession stands, understand they’re going to be cashless,” Assistant Athletics Director for Communications Jim Daves said.

The UVA Ticket Office will still have a cash option.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

