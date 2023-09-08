Not as Hot. Temps Back Down Through Weekend with Scattered Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday marked day 6 of the September Heat Wave. The Good News, it’s over. Temperatures back down into the 80s this weekend with scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A stalled front across the Mid-Atlantic will make for unsettled conditions, humid, but not hot, with rain at times. Saturday afternoon and evening, storms could once again pose an isolated severe risk, with the main threats damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail.

Sunday more clouds and temperatures either side of 80. A few showers possible in the morning, then some scattered showers and storms by afternoon. Any rain is welcomed, as we are very dry, and much of the region is either classified as moderate to severe drought conditions. Daily chances for rain will carry into the start of next week.

Tonight: Few showers and storms. Isolated severe risk early. Mostly cloudy, muggy, patchy fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, warm, still humid with some scattered showers and storms, mainly afternoon and evening. Isolated severe risk. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, humid. Showers, storm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mainly AM showers. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, stray showers. Highs low to mid 80s. lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs near 80. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s.

