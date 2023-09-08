New historic marker may be coming to Court Square
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee is discussing the creation of a new historic marker for Court Square.
The application for the marker is due October 20, the committee says it has drafted a proposal.
If approved, the marker would memorialize the history of enslaved people in Charlottesville.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.