New historic marker may be coming to Court Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee is discussing the creation of a new historic marker for Court Square.

The application for the marker is due October 20, the committee says it has drafted a proposal.

If approved, the marker would memorialize the history of enslaved people in Charlottesville.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.