Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

New historic marker may be coming to Court Square

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee is discussing the creation of a new historic marker for Court Square.

The application for the marker is due October 20, the committee says it has drafted a proposal.

If approved, the marker would memorialize the history of enslaved people in Charlottesville.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

Live stream provided by UVA
Tree-planting ceremony being held for fallen UVA players
Venable Elementary School (FILE)
‘Charlottesville Twelve’ member helping to teach students importance of historic anniversary
(FILE)
Sheriff’s office says 1 person injured in connection with Stanardsville shooting
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
Man accused of killing 3 UVA players now facing 13 new indictments