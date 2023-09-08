Ix Art Park announces ‘funding gap’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The future of the Ix Art Park in Charlottesville is uncertain.

Its board announced Friday, September 8, that it will pause operations due to “an unsustainable funding gap.”

“The problem is simple. The cost of staff, overhead, and programming has eclipsed our ability to fund the operations,” Ix Art Park Foundation Board President Susan Krischel said in Friday’s announcement. “It is time for us to rethink our financial model and create something that is more financially sustainable.”

This pause foes into affect immediately and will impact salaried employees.

The board says this will not affect the farmer’s markets, Looking Glass, or contracted events and rentals. Additionally, the board will develop a new plan for Ix over the next few months.

“As we envision the next iteration of Ix, we are committed to continue to provide an engaging creative space for the public to enjoy – a space that honors our values of inclusivity, diversity, and cultural representation,” Krischel added.

