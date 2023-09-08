Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Grant funds aim to bring businesses to Stanardsville

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Unsplash)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stanardsville Area Revitalization was awarded a Community Business Launch grant.

The $60,000 grant can attract entrepreneurs to move their business to vacancies on Main Street.

“Timing is really important. You know, we’ve done a lot with infrastructure, but now we have new housing development coming in here to Stanardsville, and with the tourism the growing it’s a great time for a business that thrive here,” Alan Yost with Greene County Economic Development & Tourism said.

The program includes a series of workshops that teaches people how to manage finances, marketing, and more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

The outside of Scott Stadium (FILE)
Scott Stadium going cashless
(STOCK)
Albemarle aiming to achieve universal broadband access by 2025
Governor Genn Youngkin announcing his new initiative to combat learning loss and chronic...
Youngkin reveals plan to combat learning loss and chronic absenteeism
Flow Mazda in Albemarle County
Charlottesville-area car dealership showcasing new facility