Grant funds aim to bring businesses to Stanardsville

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stanardsville Area Revitalization was awarded a Community Business Launch grant.

The $60,000 grant can attract entrepreneurs to move their business to vacancies on Main Street.

“Timing is really important. You know, we’ve done a lot with infrastructure, but now we have new housing development coming in here to Stanardsville, and with the tourism the growing it’s a great time for a business that thrive here,” Alan Yost with Greene County Economic Development & Tourism said.

The program includes a series of workshops that teaches people how to manage finances, marketing, and more.

