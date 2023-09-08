Eye to the sky

Advertise With Us
Several days of needed rain, and cooler temperatures
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled frontal boundary across the state will keep us unsettled over the next few days. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with scattered showers and storms later. Some storms will have the potential to cause gusty wind and small hail. More periods of rain and scattered storms will be possible this weekend, as temperatures cool to more normal levels. Hurricane Lee is now a major storm over the Atlantic ocean. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storm, Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

