Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled frontal boundary across the state will keep us unsettled over the next few days. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with scattered showers and storms later. Some storms will have the potential to cause gusty wind and small hail. More periods of rain and scattered storms will be possible this weekend, as temperatures cool to more normal levels. Hurricane Lee is now a major storm over the Atlantic ocean. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Showers & storm, Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
