Daily Rain & Storm Chances Through the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chance for evening showers and storms with an slight risk for severe storms. Any severe weather could produce gusty winds and hail. There is always the chance for heavy downpours as well. The cold front will stall out over the weekend, bring daily rain chances through the weekend. The front moves out at the beginning of the week and another front will bring more rain through the middle of the week. Through next week, rain amounts of between 1.5 to 2 inches possible across the region. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny with shower and storm chances into the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Shower and storm chances. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday - Wednesday: Daily rain chances. Highs in the low to mid 80′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

