Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

‘Charlottesville Twelve’ member helping to teach students importance of historic anniversary

Venable Elementary School (FILE)
Venable Elementary School (FILE)(wvir)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday, September 8, marks 64 years since Charlottesville schools were integrated. A group of 12 Black students bravely walked into what was then an all-white city school.

“They just didn’t integrate overnight. There were people like my mother, Elizabeth Taylor, and other parents that had the courage to stand out,” Alex-Zan, a member of the Charlottesville Twelve, said.

Taylor says it was a no-brainer for her to sign up her son when the opportunity came: “Well, it was printed in the Daily Progress. If you have a child that is soon to be 6 years old and starts school in September, take your child to the nearest school and sign them up,” she said.

Taylor says her son was 7 years old when he entered Venable Elementary School.

Now, the two trailblazers and a group of fourth grade students are coming together to honor and remember history.

“We’re going to pass it on,” Alex-Zan said. “Just another way of just reminding, particularly nationally when they’re trying to rewrite history, and deal with history from another perspective.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

(FILE)
Sheriff’s office says 1 person injured in connection with Stanardsville shooting
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
Man accused of killing 3 UVA players now facing 13 new indictments
(Source: Gray Image Bank)
Charlottesville-based hemp taking part in lawsuit against Virginia
Tabitha Lynn Head was taken into custody and is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with 11th St. Garage investigation