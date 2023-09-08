Advertise With Us
Annual pasture party underway in Somerset

The Somerset Steam & Gas Engine Association’s 47th annual Pasture Party got underway Friday, September 8.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Va. (WVIR) - The Somerset Steam & Gas Engine Association’s 47th annual Pasture Party got underway Friday, September 8.

The weekend-long event encourages people to drive their tractors to the party. The goal is to get 500 tractors on display.

“We are demonstrating history. A lot of the antique equipment in agriculture is displayed here, and the unique thing about this event is that it’s actually being displayed in the field,” President William Roberts said.

Proceeds from the event will go to scholarships and local nonprofit organizations.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

