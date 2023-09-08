Albemarle aiming to achieve universal broadband access by 2025

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia plans to spend more than $1 billion in federal funds by 2028 to achieve universal broadband access.

Albemarle County says it is one step ahead, and trying to reach this goal by 2025.

The Federal Broadband Equity, Accessibility, and Deployment (BEAD) grant program received $1.48 billion to improve universal broadband access.

“The opportunities with the BEAD funding is to expand at a statewide level,” Jason Inofuentes said.

Inofuentes is the program manager for Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office for Albemarle County.

“Our focus with the [BEAD] program funds is to address other barriers to digital access,” he said.

Those barriers include affordability, access to devices, and digital skills training.

